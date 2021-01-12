Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

