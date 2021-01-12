Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

