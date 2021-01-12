Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.87 ($23.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching €15.19 ($17.87). 7,320,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.73.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

