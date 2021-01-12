DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Cap of $269,771.80

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $269,771.80 and $75.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

