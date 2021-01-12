DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.0864

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $91,128.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

