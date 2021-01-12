DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.

