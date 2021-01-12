Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,520 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

DGE opened at GBX 2,925.33 ($38.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,946.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,742.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £68.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

