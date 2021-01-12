DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Up 6.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 274,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 178,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.40.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.