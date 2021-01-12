Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Down 98.7% in December

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamondhead Casino stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

