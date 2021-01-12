Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 14.6%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) traded down 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.11. 8,816,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,014,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

