Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Up 2.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 38,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 67,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DMS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.