DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.05 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $190,923.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00375487 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.01109717 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.