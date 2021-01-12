Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00370468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.33 or 0.04309877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

