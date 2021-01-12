Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $32,625.94 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

