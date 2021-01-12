Dimensional ETF Trust – Dimensional Emerging Markets Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Trading Down 1.2%

Dimensional ETF Trust – Dimensional Emerging Markets Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.95. 64,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 69,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.