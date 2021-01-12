Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Up 6%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $68.55. Approximately 596,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 557,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.