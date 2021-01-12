Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Shares Down 0.1%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 31,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

