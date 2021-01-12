Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 1,761,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,029,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

