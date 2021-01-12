Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.86. 71,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 119,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.60% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

