Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)’s share price were down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.57 and last traded at $116.09. Approximately 677,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,002,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.