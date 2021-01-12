Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 1,813,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,436,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period.

