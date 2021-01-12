Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Disco has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Research analysts forecast that Disco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

