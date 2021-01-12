discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON DSCV remained flat at $GBX 720 ($9.41) during trading hours on Friday. 107,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 649.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.11. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of £644.08 million and a PE ratio of 54.14.

About discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

