Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 8.3%

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) shares fell 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. 1,149,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,132,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a market cap of C$527.24 million and a P/E ratio of -25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 46.51 and a quick ratio of 46.46.

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

