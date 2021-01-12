Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.35. Distil Plc (DIS.L) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 7,995,056 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £12.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

