Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.95. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6,179.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

