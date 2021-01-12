Dollars Price Reaches $0.98 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Dollars token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dollars has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Dollars has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $186,694.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00064703 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,000,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,901,582 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.