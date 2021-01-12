Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 754.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.