Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

