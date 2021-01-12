DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.00

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $197.25, with a volume of 244607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. 140166 initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.