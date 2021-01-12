Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0268 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $7,158.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

