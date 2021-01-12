DragonVein Price Tops $0.0419 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $910,112.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01380949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00611516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00171618 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

