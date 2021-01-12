DreamTeam Token Market Capitalization Tops $480,870.83 (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, DreamTeam Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DreamTeam Token has a market cap of $480,870.83 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DreamTeam Token (DREAM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,442 tokens. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem . The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREAM is a marketplace for high-quality blockchain talent in the freelance market. DREAM aims to simplify the project management process, providing an integrated set of tools for core business process that includes building the right team and managing project tasks. Using AI models DREAM builds teams that have been proven to work together, both professionally and personally. Dream builder is the core of the ecosystem that guides the project decision process, acting as a personal project manager. The functionalities of DREAM builder includes defining sets of required tasks, choosing and recruiting the right team mix, and managing the team. There are 3 main components of Dream builder: Dream AI that is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm that creates and recommend the project’s task list. Dream AI programmed to continually learn both externally and internally from the outcome of other projects, teams and the network’s community of experts. Dream Manager, A portal that manages all components of a project, integrating with leading collaboration tools to streamline the project workflows, and Dream Knowledge, A web portal to train and feed Dream’s AI system. DREAM is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling DreamTeam Token

DreamTeam Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DreamTeam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

