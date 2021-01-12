DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

