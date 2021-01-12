DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

