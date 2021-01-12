DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.0939 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $400,146.16 and $3,197.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008175 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

