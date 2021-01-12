Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73,272 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.16% of Ducommun worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $660.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

