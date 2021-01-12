Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Trading Up 3.6%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 28,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.