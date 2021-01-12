Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 21,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

