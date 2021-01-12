DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

ETR:DWS opened at €34.95 ($41.11) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

