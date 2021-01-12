Dynamic (DYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,763.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $226,763.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00395262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01352951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00553706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00467908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00291185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,246,795 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.