Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Price Hits $0.0120

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $129,799.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.