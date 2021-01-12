Dynamite Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $34,677.52 and approximately $36,327.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00051711 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002751 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002724 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014049 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Dynamite Coin Trading
Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
