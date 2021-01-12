Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 6.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $28.74. 157,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 185,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

