DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Shares of DWHHF opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.22.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.