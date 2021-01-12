DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $234.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

