e-Gulden Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $466.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00393065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,075 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,764 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

