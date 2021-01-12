E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.81. 161,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 56,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $40,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $352,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

