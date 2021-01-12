EagleX Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. EagleX has a market cap of $23,368.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 105.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

