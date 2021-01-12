EasyFi (EASY) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One EasyFi token can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00010511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.