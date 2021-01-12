Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.02. 32,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 363,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

